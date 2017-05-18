UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed on I-65 South - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit and killed on I-65 South

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-65 south Thursday night.

LMPD says the crash happened about 10:15 near the Arthur Street exit.

Witnesses on the scene told police a man was staggering on the interstate when he was hit by two vehicles.

LMPD doesn't know why the man was walking on the interstate.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-65 south is expected to be closed for several hours at St. Catherine Street while police investigate.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.