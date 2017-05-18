Motorcyclist killed in crash in Fern Creek - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Fern Creek

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

LMPD says it happened just before 10:30 in the 8000 block of Bardstown Road, near Ichabod Drive.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still investigating to determine what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.