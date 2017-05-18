LACETT | Cardinals miss opportunity against Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals missed out on a real good night at Jim Patterson Stadium.

By beating Florida State, the Cardinals would have not only set a team record for most wins in the regular season, they also could have clinched the top seed in the upcoming ACC tournament.

But on Thursday night, it was not meant to be as the 2nd ranked Cardinals dropped game one of a three game set to Florida State 12-9.

Louisville had a chance to tie the game in the 9th inning but Josh Stowers popped up with two on to end the game.

The Cardinals, who have a team record tying 46 wins this year, remain two games up on 2nd place North Carolina for best record in the conference after UNC lost Thursday to Duke.

