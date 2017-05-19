Rape investigation dropped against Julian Assange - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rape investigation dropped against Julian Assange

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no longer being investigated for rape.

Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping the seven-year investigation. The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement Friday that Marianne Ny "has decided to discontinue the investigation."

She says she dropped it because there's no possibility of arresting Assange in the `foreseeable future.'

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden.

He has been there ever since, fearing that if he were arrested he might ultimately be extradited to the United States on charges related to revealing sensitive government secrets.

UK police say Assange is still wanted for jumping bail, and he will be arrested if he leaves the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

