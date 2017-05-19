A Taste of Main Street highlights more than 20 local vendors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A first-ever event in Louisville is bringing together some of the hottest vendors downtown.

On May 19 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Actors Theatre of Louisville, the Main Street Association will host its first-ever A Taste of Main Street event.

The 21 and older event is designed to introduce the community to the restaurants and cocktails found along Main Street.

The Main Street Association hopes to attract those individuals who don't normally go downtown, as well as the ones who work downtown and are already there Friday night after work.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased here, or at the door if tickets are still available.

The ticket price includes unlimited food samples from the tasting tables, while supplies last, along with 6 drink sample tickets.

There will also be a cash bar, live music, and door prizes given away every half hour.

Participating vendor booths include: Bearno's By the Bridge, Bluegrass Brewing Company, Bristol Bar & Grille, Crushed Ice Events, Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Goodwood Brewing Company, Los Aztecas, Michter's Distillery, Morton's The Steakhouse, Over the 9, Old 502, Patrick O'Shea's, Rivulet Pecan Liqueur, The Mayan Café, Troll Pub Under the Bridge, and White Castle.

For more information on the Main Street Association, click here.

