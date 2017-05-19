Allegiant takes off in Louisville Friday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Allegiant takes off in Louisville Friday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Allegiant Airlines begins service Friday in Louisville, with one-way fares as low as $53.

“We’re thrilled to begin service in Louisville today, a brand new city on the Allegiant route map,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re excited to kick off the summer travel season with affordable, nonstop flights to sunny Fort Lauderdale.”

Service beginning from Louisville International Airport (SDF) includes trips to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Five additional routes begin next week. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

