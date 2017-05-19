Former Bullitt Co. special deputy to be sentenced today on feder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Bullitt Co. special deputy to be sentenced today on federal drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Bullitt County special deputy who pleaded guilty to running drugs and cash across the country is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon. 

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Department says Chris Mattingly worked as a special deputy in 2013 and 2014 during which he was under investigation at least part of the time.

Mattingly and two other men -- Ronald Shewmaker and Eddie Whitfill -- pleaded guilty last November to federal drug charges for their part in a drug ring in Kentucky. The investigation started in 2014 more than 2,200 miles away when Mattingly was heard talking on a wiretap investigators had on a drug cartel in California.

Officials say the operation had ties to Mexico, and distributed drugs and large sums of cash across the country. Mattingly pleaded guilty to money laundering, and conspiring to distribute meth and about 2,200 pounds of marijuana.

Assistant United States Attorney Larry Fentress has said the government's recommended sentence will be a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for 2 o'clock this afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.