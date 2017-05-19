Report: Anthony Weiner expected plead guilty in 'sexting' scanda - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report: Anthony Weiner expected plead guilty in 'sexting' scandal charge

NEW YORK CITY (WDRB) -- Former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner is expected in federal court Friday to plead guilty to sending obscene material to a minor. 

The New York Times reports that Weiner surrendered to the FBI early Friday morning in Manhattan. Weiner is accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl beginning in January 2016. 

The plea deal reportedly covers Weiner's conduct from January to March of 2016.  He will likely have to register as a sex offender. But he could face between zero and ten years in prison, which means Weiner could avoid jail time. A judge will have to determine his final sentence.

The investigation into Weiner's sexting scandal ended his political career and put him at the center of an FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's email server during the presidential election. Weiner was married to Clinton adviser Uma Abadin. 

