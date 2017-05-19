Kentucky post offices holding Passport Fairs this Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky post offices holding Passport Fairs this Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are eighteen postal locations offering Passport Fairs this Saturday, May 20. 

The surge of applicants continues as we approach the summer travel season.  No appointments are necessary.  Passport fairs serve customers on a first come, first served basis.

If planning to travel abroad in 2017, there are several things travelers should be aware of when it comes to passports:

  • It may now take about six weeks for first-time passport applicants or for renewals.  The Department of State website provides updated information on processing time.
  • Check the expiration date on your U.S. passport. Many countries require that your passport have as much as six months’ validity remaining for entry.
  • Saturday passport acceptance hours make it easy for families to obtain passports, allowing both parents to be present when applying for a child’s passport (requirement).

Information for the Saturday, May 20th Passport Fairs:

POST OFFICE

ADDRESS

ZIP

PASSPORT FAIR TIME

Louisville

Standiford Field

4440 Crittenden Dr

40221

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Louisville

St Matthews

4600 Shelbyville Rd

40207

10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lexington

Main Office

1088 Nandino Blvd

40511

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Richmond

140 N Madison Ave

40475

9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

London

1760 Hwy 192 W

40741

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Winchester

120 N Main St

40391

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Paducah

300 S 4th St

42001

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Charlestown IN

361 Main Cross St

47111

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Nazareth

85 Village Dr

40048

8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Calhoun

310 W 2nd St

42327

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Somerset

119 N Maple St

42501

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fort Campbell

91 Michigan Ave

42223

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Paris

201 W 8th St

40361

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Newburgh IN

5411 Hwy 261

47630

8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Mayfield

255 W Broadway St

42066

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Russell Springs

414 Main St

42642

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Barbourville

122 N Allison Ave

40906

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bowling Green

5300 Scottsville Rd

42104

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Customers have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda).

Passport fees

Adults (Age 16 Years and Older)

Minors (Under Age 16)

Passport Card

$30

$15

Passport Book

$110

$80

Passport Card and Book

$140

$95

The fees listed must be paid with a personal check or money order. There is an additional $25 processing/acceptance fee which can be paid by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money order.  Passport Fair locations offer passport photo services for $15.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas. Again, the average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks. However, for an additional fee, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers. Applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card. Applicants 15 & under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 & 17 require only one parent be present.                                                                                                                                                       

For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the State Department’s travel website at www.travel.state.gov.

