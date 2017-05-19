Kentucky post offices holding Passport Fairs this Saturday

If planning to travel abroad in 2017, there are several things travelers should be aware of when it comes to passports: It may now take about six weeks for first-time passport applicants or for renewals . The Department of State website provides updated information on processing time.

Check the expiration date on your U.S. passport. Many countries require that your passport have as much as six months’ validity remaining for entry.

Saturday passport acceptance hours make it easy for families to obtain passports, allowing both parents to be present when applying for a child’s passport (requirement). Information for the Saturday, May 20th Passport Fairs: POST OFFICE ADDRESS ZIP PASSPORT FAIR TIME Louisville Standiford Field 4440 Crittenden Dr 40221 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Louisville St Matthews 4600 Shelbyville Rd 40207 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lexington Main Office 1088 Nandino Blvd 40511 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Richmond 140 N Madison Ave 40475 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. London 1760 Hwy 192 W 40741 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Winchester 120 N Main St 40391 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Paducah 300 S 4th St 42001 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Charlestown IN 361 Main Cross St 47111 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Nazareth 85 Village Dr 40048 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Calhoun 310 W 2nd St 42327 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Somerset 119 N Maple St 42501 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fort Campbell 91 Michigan Ave 42223 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Paris 201 W 8th St 40361 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Newburgh IN 5411 Hwy 261 47630 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mayfield 255 W Broadway St 42066 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Russell Springs 414 Main St 42642 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Barbourville 122 N Allison Ave 40906 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Bowling Green 5300 Scottsville Rd 42104 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Customers have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda). Passport fees Adults (Age 16 Years and Older) Minors (Under Age 16) Passport Card $30 $15 Passport Book $110 $80 Passport Card and Book $140 $95 The fees listed must be paid with a personal check or money order. There is an additional $25 processing/acceptance fee which can be paid by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money order. Passport Fair locations offer passport photo services for $15. Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas. Again, the average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks. However, for an additional fee, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks. To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers. Applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card. Applicants 15 & under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 & 17 require only one parent be present. For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the State Department’s travel website at www.travel.state.gov.