Seneca High School senior dies in pedestrian crash on Poplar Lev - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Seneca High School senior dies in pedestrian crash on Poplar Level Road

Lunden Pope (Photo courtesy of family) Lunden Pope (Photo courtesy of family)
Lunden Pope's senior yearbook picture (Courtesy: Seneca High) Lunden Pope's senior yearbook picture (Courtesy: Seneca High)
Shirryl Pope spoke about her niece on Friday. She says Lunden's parents will walk in her place at Seneca's graduation on Thursday. Shirryl Pope spoke about her niece on Friday. She says Lunden's parents will walk in her place at Seneca's graduation on Thursday.
Accident scene from Popular Level Road and Rangeland Road from Thursday evening. (WDRB file photo) Accident scene from Popular Level Road and Rangeland Road from Thursday evening. (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 17-year-old girl hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday died of her injuries early Friday morning.

Lunden Pope passed away from blunt force trauma at 4:22 a.m. Friday at University Hospital, according to Jefferson County deputy coroner Scott Russ.

Lunden was a senior at Seneca High School who was scheduled to graduate next Thursday, said Allison Martin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools. She added that grief counselors were dispatched to the school to help her classmates, teachers and staff deal with the loss.

Seneca High principal Kim Morales said Lunden's death has hit her school community hard.

"The biggest thing we will all remember about Lunden is her smile ... just a really bright kid who connected with everybody," Morales said. "She's not just the kid you teach, she's the one you love."

Lunden had a 3.6 GPA and was a member of the school's band.

Her aunt, Shirryl Pope, told WDRB News on Friday that her niece was "growing into her own woman."

"She was brilliant and compassionate and never met a stranger," Shirryl Pope said. "She brought out the best in you."

Lunden's parents will walk in her place at Seneca's graduation on Thursday.

"(They) are going to walk ... to get the diploma she earned."

"She had scholarship lined up for college and was looking forward to going out of town to school," Pope said.

Tracy Shaver-Plummer, whose daughter is a freshman at Seneca, says her daughter and Lunden were in the band together.

"She was the most energetic, bubbly and sweetest girl and made my daughter so welcomed to be part of the band as a freshman," Shaver-Plummer said. "I was at every game and competition and she was a beautiful, kind-hearted girl. She is going to deeply missed by all who loved her."

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Pope had ran across Poplar Level Road just after 5 p.m.against a green light directly into the path of a Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling southbound. 

No charges are expected against the driver of the Cobalt, LMPD says.

Funeral arrangements for Lunden Pope are pending.

Reporter Antoinette Konz can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

