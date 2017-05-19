Teenager hit by car has died, she was a senior at Seneca High

Accident scene from Popular Level Road and Rangeland Road from Thursday evening. (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Lunden Pope passed away from blunt force trauma at 4:22 a.m. Friday at University Hospital.

Allison Martin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, says Pope was a senior at Seneca High School who was scheduled to graduate next Thursday.

Martin said grievance counselors have been dispatched to the school to help her classmates, teachers and staff deal with the loss.

Tracy Shaver-Plummer, whose daughter is a freshman at Seneca, says her daughter and Lunden were in the band together.

"She was the most energetic bubbly sweetest girl and made my daughter so welcomed to be apart the band as a freshman," Shaver-Plummer said. "I was at every game and competition and she was a beautiful, kind-hearted girl. She is going to deeply missed by all who loved her."

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Pope had ran across Poplar Level Road just after 5 p.m.against a green light directly into the path of a Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling southbound.

No charges are expected against the driver of the Cobalt, LMPD says.

This story will be updated.

