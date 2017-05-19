Teenager hit by car has died, she was a senior at Seneca High

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.More >>
The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.More >>
"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."More >>
"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."More >>
Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.More >>
Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.More >>
The perfect attendance bonuses will cost JCPS about $3 million by the end of the school year -- money that will not go to other programs.More >>
The perfect attendance bonuses will cost JCPS about $3 million by the end of the school year -- money that will not go to other programs.More >>
A longtime JCPS educator who has served as a principal for the past decade was named the district’s interim superintendent on Tuesday.More >>
A longtime JCPS educator who has served as a principal for the past decade was named the district’s interim superintendent on Tuesday.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to name an interim superintendent for JCPS during a special-called meeting on Tuesday.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to name an interim superintendent for JCPS during a special-called meeting on Tuesday.More >>
JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.More >>
JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.More >>
The JCPS board spent all of Thursday night interviewing people for its interim superintendent position, but they wouldn't say who or how many people they are considering for the job.More >>
The JCPS board spent all of Thursday night interviewing people for its interim superintendent position, but they won't tell us how many.More >>