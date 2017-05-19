Louisville man charged with attempted murder after allegedly sho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in the neck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon, less than a week after police say he shot a man in the neck.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers were originally called to the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 at the 6200 block of Bardstown Road, after a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck drove himself there.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man was originally shot in the 7000 block of Ridgeside Court, near the interchange between Bardstown Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.

According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Kolvin Hamilton was arrested for the shooting on Thursday. Police say Hamilton and the victim knew each other from Fern Creek High School, and had arranged to meet to exchange marijuana.

Hamilton is charged with attempted murder.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

