Cincinnati mistakenly honors man suspected of killing officer

An Oldham County school says vandalism to its building went far beyond a senior prank.

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

Teenager hit by car has died, she was a senior at Seneca High

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

(Cincinnati Police Department via AP). FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Cincinnati Police Department shows Officer Sonny Kim. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley tearfully apologized, Thursday, May 18, 2017, to the city's police officers.

CINCINNATI (AP) - The mayor of Cincinnati has tearfully apologized to city police after his office unwittingly approved a proclamation honoring a man suspected of killing an officer in an ambush.

Mayor John Cranley delivered his apology Thursday at the police union hall, saying the proclamation was stamped by a new staffer. He said he also called the officer's widow to apologize.

"This was a huge mistake," said Cranley. "It's not done intentionally. It's human error, but the buck stops with me."

The proclamation designated June 1, 2017, as "Tre Day" in honor of Trepierre Hummons. Investigators say Hummons was hoping for "suicide by cop" when he killed Officer Sonny Kim in June 2015 before being gunned down by another officer.

The proclamation has been retracted.

"I love our police department," Cranley said. "I would never do anything to hurt them."

The mayor's office received the request for the proclamation from Ronald Hummons for his son Tre's birthday. It did not provide the son's full name, Cranley said. It said a proclamation would recognize work done by a foundation, set up following his son's death, to address mental illness.

Cranley's office receives proclamation requests from Cincinnati residents every week. Many are vetted by his press office and the mayor doesn't see them all.

Ronald Hummons also reached out to a local politician and a city council member, who said he didn't know about the request.

