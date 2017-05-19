TIME magazine cover depicts White House being overtaken by Russi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

TIME magazine cover depicts White House being overtaken by Russia

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- TIME magazine is raising eyebrows with their latest cover depicting the White House being transformed into Russia. 

The magazine tweeted a short video of the cover art, titled “How Trump’s loyalty test is straining Washington.” The animated video shows the White House with one side being colored red and Saint Basil cathedral's fancy, colorful columns popping out of the top.

The cover follows a week of news leaks and allegations surrounding the White House and President Donald Trump.

This is not the magazine's first time it featured Trump on their cover. Trump was named the magazine’s person of the year in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.