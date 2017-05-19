TIME magazine cover depicts White House being overtaken by Russia

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- TIME magazine is raising eyebrows with their latest cover depicting the White House being transformed into Russia.

The magazine tweeted a short video of the cover art, titled “How Trump’s loyalty test is straining Washington.” The animated video shows the White House with one side being colored red and Saint Basil cathedral's fancy, colorful columns popping out of the top.

The cover follows a week of news leaks and allegations surrounding the White House and President Donald Trump.

TIME’s new cover: How Trump’s loyalty test is straining Washington https://t.co/4ZQG16wS8f pic.twitter.com/tnng9Wy6km — TIME (@TIME) May 18, 2017

This is not the magazine's first time it featured Trump on their cover. Trump was named the magazine’s person of the year in 2016.

