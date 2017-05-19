VIDEO | Karen Pence swung by Interior Secretary in post-rally da - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Karen Pence swung by Interior Secretary in post-rally dance

(FOX NEWS) -- The Vice President's wife showed off her moves at a Montana rally, dancing with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. 

Following Mike Pence's speech at a rally for GOP House candidate Greg Gianforte, Brooks & Dunn's "Only in America" began to play on the loudspeakers.

Zinke and Karen Pence began to dance and Zinke surprised the crowd -- and perhaps the Second Lady -- by picking up Mrs. Pence and swinging her on the stage. 

Zinke, wearing a cowboy hat and jeans, then high-fived VP Mike Pence as the trio laughed and the crowd cheered.

Gianforte is running in a special election to replace Zinke, who vacated the state's only House seat to join the Trump administration. 

The election will be held May 25, with Rob Quist running for the Democrats. 

