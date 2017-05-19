Grandmother of young girl impregnated by 34-year-old man speaks out

An Oldham County school says vandalism to its building went far beyond a senior prank.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

The girl's grandmother says the suspect, Nicholas Deon Thrash, lived with the girl's mother, and she says the family thought he was trustworthy.

“He’s not type of person that you’d think would do something like this,” said the grandmother.

She says her granddaughter's life has been changed forever.

"She came out and asked, ‘Can I get my Barbies?’ I said, ‘Of course you can.’ She is still a little girl that wants to play that has to grow up overnight."

Family members are taking care of the girl while her mother is in jail, charged with neglect of a dependent. The grandmother says she wanted to talk about the case in an effort to prevent something like this from happening to another child.

"Teach your kids to have enough trust in you to come to you and say this is wrong."

Thrash faces 10 counts of child molestation.

