Planned Parenthood sues over Indiana's parental notification law - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Planned Parenthood sues over Indiana's parental notification law

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing over a new Indiana law that makes it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents' knowledge.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says the law is unconstitutional and seeks to block some of its provisions from taking effect July 1.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, who signed the law April 25, has called the measure a "parental rights issue."

The law requires judges considering giving a minor permission to have an abortion to also consider whether her parents should be notified.

Betty Cockrum is Planned Parenthood's local president. She says the law "will have a chilling effect on teenagers already dealing with a difficult situation."

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.