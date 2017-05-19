Brown School to get playground in Peace Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Brown School to get playground in Peace Park

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at a downtown Louisville school could finally have their own playground.

Until now, that's been impossible for the Brown School, because it didn't have the land for it. But now, Metro Government has agreed to allow the school to build a fenced-in playground across the street, in an area known as Peace Park.

The school will pay Louisville Metro $1 a year to lease the property.

The Jefferson County Public Schools Board still has to approve the plan.

