Attorney offers explanation for suspect accused of stealing air conditioners from Norton Commons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of stealing air conditioner units from Norton Commons -- but his defense attorney is offering an explanation for the suspect's motives.

Kevin Sparks, age 35, appeared before a judge Friday morning. He pleaded not guilty to one charge of theft by unlawful taking.

Police say Sparks stole several air conditioning units from Norton Commons last week. According to court documents, he was spotted by someone who called police.

Sparks was arrested late Thursday night.

Keith Kamenish, Sparks' attorney, says his client has a severe heroin addiction and is in desperate need of treatment.

"He has a bad drug addiction problem," said Kamenish. "He has two cases open on the heroin rocket docket that we were going to get him into treatment on. When we went to court the other day, these detectives showed up and said they had a warrant for him. He cooperated with them. They got one of the units back and they're gonna get the other one back."

The judge released him from jail so he can get help for his addiction. Sparks' attorney says he'll go to the Jefferson Alcohol and Drug Abuse Center on Monday to start a 10-day detox program.

He's due back in court later this month.

