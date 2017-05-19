Sunday's 'Buy Local Fair' postponed because of expected severe w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sunday's 'Buy Local Fair' postponed because of expected severe weather

Louisville, KY (WDRB) - Severe weather in the forecast will postpone Sunday's planned "Buy Local Fair" at the Louisville Water Tower. 

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) says the outdoor fair will now be held Sunday, July 2nd from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.  It was previously scheduled for this Sunday, May 21st. Last year's fair drew more than 8,000 people. 
                                                
This is the 9th year for the fair, which includes more than 150 booths from a variety of local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations, and farmers, as well as live music.  There is also a cooking competition, food and drink vendors and a children's area. 
 
The mission of the Buy Local Fair is to provide a place that encourages cooperation and strength in numbers for locally-owned, independent businesses.  For more information, CLICK HERE.

