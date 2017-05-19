Car crash causes power outage for Kentucky Kingdom, Kentucky Exp - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Car crash causes power outage for Kentucky Kingdom, Kentucky Expo Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash on Crittenden Drive knocked out power to Kentucky Kingdom and the Kentucky Expo Center. 

The crash happened just after noon shutting down much of Kentucky Kingdom.  LG&E is on site making repairs, but Kentucky Kingdom now says rides are not likely to reopen on Friday. 

The power outage shut down rides and caused most of the park's restaurants and food stands.  Power is also out for much of the Kentucky Expo Center. 

Kentucky Kingdom was hosting about 3,000 students, some of whom the park says traveled long distances.  But the park is providing free food to students and their chaperones from the stands and restaurants that remain open. 

The park is also providing complimentary tickets for the students to return to the park during the 2017. The tickets are good for any day the park is open to the public. 

