Power restored at Kentucky Kingdom following car crash; reopenin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Power restored at Kentucky Kingdom following car crash; reopening Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Power has been restored to Kentucky Kingdom following a midday car crash on Crittenden Drive. The outage included the Kentucky Expo Center.  

The crash happened just after noon shutting down much of Kentucky Kingdom on Friday.  The park plans to reopen on Saturday at 11 a.m. 

The power outage shut down rides and caused most of the park's restaurants and food stands to close.  

Kentucky Kingdom was hosting about 3,000 students, some of whom the park says traveled long distances.  But the park provided free food to students and their chaperones from the stands and restaurants that were able to stay open. 

The park is also providing complimentary tickets for the students to return to the park during the 2017. The tickets are good for any day the park is open to the public. 

