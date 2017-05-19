Sentencing delayed for former Bullitt County special deputy convicted of federal drug charges

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – The sentencing for a former Bullitt County special deputy who pleaded guilty to federal drug charges was delayed on Friday.

At the last minute, a federal judge continued the case for Chris Mattingly. Mattingly is accused of being involved in a Kentucky drug cell that had ties to Mexico and distributed drugs and large sums of cash across the country.

Attorneys met behind closed doors for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon.Then in court, Assistant. U.S. Attorney Larry Fentress says it could be "advantageous" for Mattingly and the state if his sentencing is delayed. Fentress cited two defendants in the case who were not before the court and another continuing investigation. The two defendants could be the two men indicted in the case, but have never been arrested. Sources say they think those two men fled to Mexico.

Mattingly's sentencing is now scheduled for August 1st at 2pm. Mattingly's family walked out of the courtroom without commenting.

Mattingly's case is tied to former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell. Greenwell was federally indicted this month on five charges, including obstructing an investigation... and aiding Mattingly who sought to distribute more than 1-thousand kilos of marijuana. Prosecutors aren't saying if Mattingly will testify in Greenwell's case.

In November, Mattingly pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiring to distribute more than a ton of marijuana and methamphetamine. The investigation began in 2014 more than 2,200 miles away when Mattingly was heard talking on a wiretap investigators had on a drug cartel in California.

Among the evidence prosecutors would have used at trial were wiretap recordings, financial records, information from a confidential informant and testimony from law enforcement.

Investigators had also accused Mattingly of plotting to kill Capt. Mike Halbleib of the Bullitt County Drug Task Force, which has been leading the investigation. He was not charged for those alleged threats.

Police have seized hundreds of thousands of dollars they claim are linked to Mattingly.

In one example of the wiretap evidence, prosecutors say Mattingly talked with his contact in California on March 17, 2014. Mattingly discussed cockfighting and the blades used for the fights. And Mattingly said his courier would come to California with money the next day.

During at least part of the time Mattingly was under investigation, he was serving as a special deputy to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department.

Special deputies are appointed by the sheriff and have the same powers as a regular deputy, with some exceptions, such as not being allowed to make arrests in domestic violence cases.

He worked as a special deputy in 2013 and 2014, the department has said.

