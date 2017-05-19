Sentencing delayed for former Bullitt County special deputy conv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sentencing delayed for former Bullitt County special deputy convicted of federal drug charges

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – The sentencing for a former Bullitt County special deputy who pleaded guilty to federal drug charges was delayed on Friday.

At the last minute, a federal judge continued the case for Chris Mattingly. Mattingly is accused of being involved in a Kentucky drug cell that had ties to Mexico and distributed drugs and large sums of cash across the country.

Attorneys met behind closed doors for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon.Then in court, Assistant. U.S. Attorney Larry Fentress says it could be "advantageous" for Mattingly and the state if his sentencing is delayed.   Fentress cited two defendants in the case who were not before the court and another continuing investigation. The two defendants could be the two men indicted in the case, but have never been arrested. Sources say they think those two men fled to Mexico. 

Mattingly's sentencing is now scheduled for August 1st at 2pm. Mattingly's family walked out of the courtroom without commenting.

Mattingly's case is tied to former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell. Greenwell was federally indicted this month on five charges, including obstructing an investigation... and aiding Mattingly who sought to distribute more than 1-thousand kilos of marijuana. Prosecutors aren't saying if Mattingly will testify in Greenwell's case. 

In November, Mattingly pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiring to distribute more than a ton of marijuana and methamphetamine. The investigation began in 2014 more than 2,200 miles away when Mattingly was heard talking on a wiretap investigators had on a drug cartel in California.

Among the evidence prosecutors would have used at trial were wiretap recordings, financial records, information from a confidential informant and testimony from law enforcement.

Investigators had also accused Mattingly of plotting to kill Capt. Mike Halbleib of the Bullitt County Drug Task Force, which has been leading the investigation. He was not charged for those alleged threats.

Police have seized hundreds of thousands of dollars they claim are linked to Mattingly.

In one example of the wiretap evidence, prosecutors say Mattingly talked with his contact in California on March 17, 2014. Mattingly discussed cockfighting and the blades used for the fights. And Mattingly said his courier would come to California with money the next day.

During at least part of the time Mattingly was under investigation, he was serving as a special deputy to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department.

Special deputies are appointed by the sheriff and have the same powers as a regular deputy, with some exceptions, such as not being allowed to make arrests in domestic violence cases.

He worked as a special deputy in 2013 and 2014, the department has said.

Previous:

Copyright 2017  WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.