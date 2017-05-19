Warning: Virginia pet owner says dog nearly died ingesting sugar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Warning: Virginia pet owner says dog nearly died ingesting sugar-free gum

RICHMOND, Va. (WDRB) -- A Virginia family is warning others about the dangers of sugar-free gum for dogs. 

Katherine Dalton tells WTVR in Richmond, Virginia that her two-year-old Labrador retriever nearly died, after ingesting two-dozen pieces of chewing gum. Dalton says her oldest son called her, when he found Sookie  unconscious. "She was completely non-responsive, drooling, eyes rolled back in her head... It looked really bad, it looked like she was not going to make it," 

As her husband rushed Sookie to the veterinarian, she went online to see what might have happened.  The first thing she found was toxicity. And sugar-free gum was on the list of things toxic to dogs. That's when she discovered a 40-piece container of Orbitz gum had been emptied by Sookie.

That brand of sugar-free gum contains xylitol, which is toxic to dogs. Xylitol is a sugar substitute that is also found in candy, toothpaste and even sugar-free peanut butter.

Dalton is now warning families about the little-known danger associated with artificial sweeteners like xylitol.

