Norton Commons holds annual festival, showcase - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Norton Commons holds annual festival, showcase

Posted: Updated:

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) Norton Commons invites the family out for some free entertainment this weekend.

Its third annual Art Festival and Spring Home Showcase offers several available new homes to tour that represent various layouts, sizes and prices.

The free weekend also offers more than 70 artists and vendors, several musical acts and a beer and wine garden.

The event is Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the heart of Norton Commons' Town Center at the corner of Norton Commons Boulevard and Meeting Street. Artists Alex Wright performs afterward at 6:30 p.m. followed by Tony & the Tanlines at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

It's a rain or shine event.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.