Owensboro Police asking for public's help to find suspected bank robber

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Owensboro Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspected bank robber.

According to a news release from the police department, the robbery took place just before 10 a.m. on Friday. Police say a man entered the U.S. Bank at 2810 Frederica Street in Owensboro. 

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old black male, with salt-and-pepper hair, a white t-shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8484.

