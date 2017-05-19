2 women, 1 child injured in fall from Ferris wheel in Washington - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 women, 1 child injured in fall from Ferris wheel in Washington State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two women and a 7-year-old child are recovering after being thrown from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Washington State Thursday night. 

It happened during the town's annual Rhododendron Festival. Witnesses say one of the carts on the ride turned flopped over, tossing three people out. The Ferris wheel was shut down after the incident.

The two women and the boy fell 15 to 18 feet and hit the ride's metal deck. Officials said one woman, 59, is in serious but stable condition at Harborview Medical Center. She was transported to the hospital at around 7 p.m. Thursday in critical condition.

The injuries to the other woman and the boy weren't life-threatening.

The festival said authorities and the company that owns the carnival equipment are investigating.

All three people are expected to survive. 

