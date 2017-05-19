Multi-million dollar makeover begins at Louisville's Shawnee Park

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

Teenager hit by car has died, she was a senior at Seneca High

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-million dollar makeover is underway at Louisville's Shawnee Park.

The historic park is getting a nearly $2.5 million facelift, including the historic Dirt Bowl basketball court.

Marvin Travis has fond memories of the Dirt Bowl.

“I'm probably one of the only few that have won two Dirt Bowls on two different courts,” Travis told WDRB.

As Travis rode his bicycle through Shawnee Park, he was pleased to see work beginning on the upgrade to the iconic basketball courts.

“It's going to make some of us want to get back in shape, and try to play again - maybe,” Travis laughed.

Marty Storch of Metro Parks told WDRB new seating is being added, as well as a new scoreboard, new basketball goals, electricity and a new playing surface.

“We're putting in a new rubberized surface, one of a kind. This will be the best basketball courts that we have in our community,” said Storch.

The park makeover also includes renovation of a vacant bathhouse to be used for a children's outdoor education program.

The Lilly Pond is getting much-needed attention, as are the sports fields. New trees are being planted, streets paved, and more.

“The old restroom which was on the east side of the park, next to the parkway, is getting torn down, rebuilt to a new restroom, a plaza and an open air pavilion,” Storch said.

It is all being paid for by the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) as part of its Shawnee basin project.

The $60 million facility is being built as part of a federal mandate to prevent waste water from pouring into the Ohio River.

The underground basin will occupy about 10 percent of the park. In exchange MSD is paying for improvements.

“They worked with us and the Olmsted Conservancy talking about, OK, what are the things that really need to be taken care of,” said Storch.

Marvin Travis is glad to see the investment in the 150-year-old park.

"We're worth it. Simple as that. We're worth it down here."

The park renovation is scheduled to be finished in about three years, coinciding with the completion of the basin.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.