GUEST POV | Louisville, we need to have a long, hard talk about sewage

Louisville, it's time we talked.

Let's talk about aging infrastructure built to support a community much smaller than our current population. About the increase in rainstorms and the capabilities of drainage facilities to respond. About 70-year-old floodwalls and gates that we depend on to protect us when the river rises.

While MSD facilities are out-of-sight and out-of-mind, it's time for an urgent conversation about continuing to protect Louisville's public health and safety.

I'd like to tell you about MSD's Critical Repair and Reinvestment Plan.

After extensive analysis, MSD developed this plan which includes scores of improvement projects and affects the entire community. It addresses our aging wastewater, flood protection and storm water infrastructure, some of which dates to the Civil War era.

The difficult truth is, the solutions come with a price of $4.3 billion dollars over the next 20 years. This includes $500 million in projects to comply with the federal Consent Decree, which requires us to reduce sewer overflows by 2024.

We recognize the magnitude of this and how it impacts ratepayers, so MSD is leading a wide-reaching community conversation.

Over several months, we have presented and gathered feedback on the plan with community groups, business leaders and neighborhood associations.

We're sharing the realities of the challenges, and the plan MSD has to address them. Invite us to your group meeting, join us at an MSD meeting or on MSD's website to learn more about Louisville's infrastructure needs and how together we can improve public health and safety.

Let's keep the conversation going.

I'm Tony Parrott and that's my Point of View.

