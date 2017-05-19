City pays $80,000 to woman allegedly sexually assaulted by Louisville Metro Corrections officer

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Metro Government has agreed to pay $80,000 to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that a former jail officer sexually assaulted her at the courthouse in 2014 -- after he had sexually harassed 11 of his co-workers and was allowed to keep his job.

The federal lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month after the two sides reached a settlement agreement, which was obtained under the Kentucky Open Records Act. WDRB News is not naming the plaintiff, as she is an alleged victim of sexual assault.

Her attorney, Keith Poynter, said that “ultimately what two parties agree to, it’s never significant enough to make up for the personal value.”

The woman had gone to the Home Incarceration Program in the basement of the Hall of Justice on Nov. 21, 2014, to get copies of documents relating to her boyfriend’s status on HIP when former Officer David Temple “unlawfully detained and sexually assaulted” her, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit named Metro Government and corrections Director Mark Bolton as defendants, alleging, in part, that the jail allowed Temple to keep his job after finding he had sexually harassed 11 of his co-workers and lied to investigators in 2012.

While an internal investigation recommended that Temple be fired, Bolton chose to demote Temple from sergeant to officer.

In a previous interview with WDRB News, Bolton said Temple had been with the jail for more than a decade with minimal disciplinary history and that demotion is the most serious punishment short of being fired.

Temple resigned in 2015. In his resignation letter, Temple thanked Bolton for "showing me all the blessings in my life" and said he was "happier now than I have been in years."

At the time, Temple was under criminal investigation for alleged "inappropriate conduct involving inmates." The Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to a question about the status of that investigation.

But attorney Steve Schroering, who represented Temple, said investigators decided not to charge Temple. He was not sure on when that decision was made.

In 2012, an internal jail investigation concluded that Temple “did make sexual propositions, advances or requests for sexual favors; he made sexually suggestive or degrading remarks or graphic comments …; he displayed sexually explicit or suggestive photographs or pictures in the work place; he did leer or look at someone in a sexual manner and engaged in unwelcome touching, rubbing or brushing of female co-workers.”



Also, Temple was found to have been untruthful during his sworn statement, intentionally withheld information, didn't fully answer questions and gave misleading reasons why female staff made allegations against him.



In addition, Temple used medical staff to give him injections – though the type of drug is redacted – which put the staff in an “awkward position” due to his “already intimidating behavior.”

The witnesses in the 2012 internal investigation, including subordinates of Temple and nursing staff, told jail investigators that Temple's behavior “had been ongoing for a long time,” possibly since his promotion to Sergeant in December 2009.

Nursing staff told investigators they did not immediately report Temple's behavior for fear of retaliation from him or other officers or their employer at the time, Corizon Medical. Other women said they “just tried to ignore Sgt. Temple's behavior in hopes he would eventually leave them alone," according to the investigation.

“Female staff became scared, humiliated and feared retaliation,” the investigation concluded.

