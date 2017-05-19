Nick Rodman Memorial Golf Scramble benefits family of fallen LMP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nick Rodman Memorial Golf Scramble benefits family of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Louisville Metro Police officers took a few swings Friday at helping the family of a fallen officer.

Officer Nick Rodman died in the line of duty in March. He left behind a wife, two small children and financial responsibilities, so a fellow officer organized a golf scramble at Sun Valley Golf Course on Friday to raise money for the family.

"The amount of support from the community has definitely been cause for comfort," said Officer Andy Rodman, Nick's brother.

The Nick Rodman Memorial Golf Scramble was not just another fundraiser. It was 250 fellow LMPD officers and community members trying to help fill a financial void.

"Ashley has not only lost a husband, not only lost a dad to the kids ... she has lost an income there," Andy Rodman said.

Since his brother's death, Andy Rodman has taken on a lot of extra roles.

"[I'm] trying to make sure I'm there for them whenever they need it," he said. "Whether it's changing a dirty diaper [or] taking the trash out."

That's why the family appreciated fundraisers like the golf scramble. They know that in addition to grieving, Nick Rodman's wife still has to raise two young children.

"We're trying to make it so that she wants for nothing and is able to just focus on herself and focus on taking care of the kids," Andy Rodman said.

That's why Andy said, every donation, fundraiser or dime is appreciated.

"Every little bit helps," he said. "Even a $5 donation helps, because it adds up. It's money that is not only going to be used. It's money that is needed."

"One-hundred percent of this goes to the family," said Det. Kevin Peak, who also owns The Mint Real Estate Group. "The main goal is to raise as much money as we possibly can for the Rodman family."

Peak and The Mint Real Estate organized the golf scramble.

"I felt like if something like this would happen to myself or anyone else ... someone would step up and do the same thing that we're trying to do for his family."

Rodman's father and brother are both on the police department, and both played a round of golf in his honor. They're still committed to serving and protecting the community.

"I'd say it is even stronger now, because Nick lost his life doing something that we love and serving the community that we love," Andy Rodman said.

The event raised nearly $20,000, and Peak hopes to make it an annual event for the Rodman family.

