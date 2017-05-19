Nick Rodman Memorial Golf Scramble benefits family of fallen LMPD officer

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Louisville Metro Police officers took a few swings Friday at helping the family of a fallen officer.

Officer Nick Rodman died in the line of duty in March. He left behind a wife, two small children and financial responsibilities, so a fellow officer organized a golf scramble at Sun Valley Golf Course on Friday to raise money for the family.

"The amount of support from the community has definitely been cause for comfort," said Officer Andy Rodman, Nick's brother.

The Nick Rodman Memorial Golf Scramble was not just another fundraiser. It was 250 fellow LMPD officers and community members trying to help fill a financial void.

"Ashley has not only lost a husband, not only lost a dad to the kids ... she has lost an income there," Andy Rodman said.

Since his brother's death, Andy Rodman has taken on a lot of extra roles.

"[I'm] trying to make sure I'm there for them whenever they need it," he said. "Whether it's changing a dirty diaper [or] taking the trash out."

That's why the family appreciated fundraisers like the golf scramble. They know that in addition to grieving, Nick Rodman's wife still has to raise two young children.

"We're trying to make it so that she wants for nothing and is able to just focus on herself and focus on taking care of the kids," Andy Rodman said.

That's why Andy said, every donation, fundraiser or dime is appreciated.

"Every little bit helps," he said. "Even a $5 donation helps, because it adds up. It's money that is not only going to be used. It's money that is needed."

"One-hundred percent of this goes to the family," said Det. Kevin Peak, who also owns The Mint Real Estate Group. "The main goal is to raise as much money as we possibly can for the Rodman family."

Peak and The Mint Real Estate organized the golf scramble.

"I felt like if something like this would happen to myself or anyone else ... someone would step up and do the same thing that we're trying to do for his family."

Rodman's father and brother are both on the police department, and both played a round of golf in his honor. They're still committed to serving and protecting the community.

"I'd say it is even stronger now, because Nick lost his life doing something that we love and serving the community that we love," Andy Rodman said.

The event raised nearly $20,000, and Peak hopes to make it an annual event for the Rodman family.

Related Stories:

Family, friends and strangers from across the area pay respects to fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

IMAGES | Thousands honor, pay tribute to fallen Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman

RAW VIDEO | Louisville mayor, police chief announce death of LMPD Ofc. Nick Rodman

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.