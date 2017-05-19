Non-profit working to transform shipping containers into housing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Non-profit working to transform shipping containers into housing for the homeless in Portland



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The non-profit Love Transformation Project is working to build temporary housing for homeless women and their children out of shipping containers.

LTP provides meals, clothing and other resources to those in need in Louisville.

“Every time we go out, every single time, we see women and children on the streets," said Calvin Wooten, the founder of LTP. "It’s just too much.”

The plan is for each container to provide temporary housing for up to two women and their children for four to five days while they transition to permanent housing or a recovery program. There would be a bedroom and bathroom on each end of the container, and then there would be a shared kitchen and seating area in the middle.

“I don’t want anybody to get fooled,” Wooten said. “There’s going to be structure and rules. This isn’t going to be a place for homeless women to come and use drugs. There’s going to be some structure and probably some 12-step meetings that would fit into their recovery.”

Wooten said the community is supporting the project by donating two containers, the materials and the labor. The only thing missing is where to set it up. Wooten hopes to find two vacant side-by-side lots in the Portland neighborhood to set up the first container and then potentially expand after the first year.

"There's a greater need than what we know,” Wooten said. “And where Louisville is full of resources, a lot of the women and children are still slipping through the cracks."

The plans have not been submitted yet to the city for permits. First, the group wants to get all of the resources and proposals ready. But the hope is to have the first container up and running by winter. If you would like to contribute to the project, you can reach Wooten by LTP’s Facebook page or by email at cwlovetransformation@yahoo.com.

