Kentuckiana Passport Fair locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eighteen postal locations around Kentuckiana are offering Passport Fairs on Saturday, May 20. 

Here are all the locations:

POST OFFICE

ADDRESS

ZIP

PASSPORT FAIR TIME

Louisville

Standiford Field

4440 Crittenden Dr

40221

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Louisville

St Matthews

4600 Shelbyville Rd

40207

10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lexington

Main Office

1088 Nandino Blvd

40511

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Richmond

140 N Madison Ave

40475

9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

London

1760 Hwy 192 W

40741

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Winchester

120 N Main St

40391

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Paducah

300 S 4th St

42001

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Charlestown IN

361 Main Cross St

47111

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Nazareth

85 Village Dr

40048

8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Calhoun

310 W 2nd St

42327

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Somerset

119 N Maple St

42501

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fort Campbell

91 Michigan Ave

42223

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Paris

201 W 8th St

40361

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Newburgh IN

5411 Hwy 261

47630

8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Mayfield

255 W Broadway St

42066

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Russell Springs

414 Main St

42642

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Barbourville

122 N Allison Ave

40906

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bowling Green

5300 Scottsville Rd

42104

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

