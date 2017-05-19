Bardstown family longs for answers 6 months after Tommy Ballard was killed

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

One person was killed Thursday night when a car and motorcycle crashed in Fern Creek.

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.

Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

Back in 2014, Danny Rodden quit his job as Clark County sheriff and confessed to lying to the FBI, trying to cover up an affair with a prostitute.

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

3 years after affair with prostitute, former Clark County sheriff accused of paying for escort

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

Parents say the man was seen hanging around the children's underwear and diaper sections.

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – A Bardstown family is still longing for closure after Tommy Ballard was shot and killed six months ago.

The time passes for them, but the heartache never fades.

“He was a good man,” said Tommy’s wife, Sherry Ballard. “Tommy's death should have never happened.”

Tommy was shot and killed Nov. 19, and the family is still left with more questions than answers.

“I was actually told from the very beginning that it was no accident,” Sherry Ballard said. “I can't just hide that. No, it's not. It was never a hunting accident.”

Kentucky State Police said the so-called hunting accident is still being treated as a death investigation. Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson.

Two retired KSP detectives are now looking into his case, his missing daughter's case and other high-profile Bardstown murders. Sherry Ballard hopes new sets of eyes will lead to answers.

“[I'm] just waiting for police to arrest somebody, and that's the hardest part of it,” she said.

Also difficult is continuing to search for their daughter, Crystal Rogers, without Tommy. Rogers has been missing now for nearly two years. Her former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, has been named as a main suspect in the case but has never been charged with a crime. Brooks’ brother, Nick Houck, was also fired from the Bardstown Police Department for interfering with the investigation.

“You could feel the burden on everybody, the toll that it took on everybody to do that without him,” Sherry Ballard said.

The family believes the same person is responsible for Rogers' disappearance and Tommy Ballard's death. The belief is that he was getting close to finding his daughter.

“I talk to (Tommy) and just ask him to help lead us to where we need to be,” Sherry Ballard said.

The past couple weeks have been some of the first searches without Tommy Ballard. Cadaver dogs from Florida once again came up to help and once again got a hit on Melody Lake. The Nelson County lake has been searched in the past by a dive team, but nothing ever came from it. Still, the Ballard family says they will never stop.

“I just have to do what I have to do, and I will never, never give up on looking for Crystal or find justice for her and Tommy,” Sherry Ballard said.

If you have any information in either case, call Kentucky State Police or the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Stories:

Kentucky State Police quiet on Tommy Ballard death investigation, but confident in solving case

Sherry Ballard says her husband was being followed leading up to his death

DETECTIVE: 'Crime' involving Crystal Rogers believed to have happened at Houck farm

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.