Bardstown family longs for answers 6 months after Tommy Ballard - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown family longs for answers 6 months after Tommy Ballard was killed

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – A Bardstown family is still longing for closure after Tommy Ballard was shot and killed six months ago.

The time passes for them, but the heartache never fades.

“He was a good man,” said Tommy’s wife, Sherry Ballard. “Tommy's death should have never happened.”

Tommy was shot and killed Nov. 19, and the family is still left with more questions than answers.

“I was actually told from the very beginning that it was no accident,” Sherry Ballard said. “I can't just hide that. No, it's not. It was never a hunting accident.”

Kentucky State Police said the so-called hunting accident is still being treated as a death investigation. Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson.

Two retired KSP detectives are now looking into his case, his missing daughter's case and other high-profile Bardstown murders. Sherry Ballard hopes new sets of eyes will lead to answers.

“[I'm] just waiting for police to arrest somebody, and that's the hardest part of it,” she said.

Also difficult is continuing to search for their daughter, Crystal Rogers, without Tommy. Rogers has been missing now for nearly two years. Her former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, has been named as a main suspect in the case but has never been charged with a crime. Brooks’ brother, Nick Houck, was also fired from the Bardstown Police Department for interfering with the investigation.

“You could feel the burden on everybody, the toll that it took on everybody to do that without him,” Sherry Ballard said.

The family believes the same person is responsible for Rogers' disappearance and Tommy Ballard's death. The belief is that he was getting close to finding his daughter. 

“I talk to (Tommy) and just ask him to help lead us to where we need to be,” Sherry Ballard said.

The past couple weeks have been some of the first searches without Tommy Ballard. Cadaver dogs from Florida once again came up to help and once again got a hit on Melody Lake. The Nelson County lake has been searched in the past by a dive team, but nothing ever came from it. Still, the Ballard family says they will never stop.

“I just have to do what I have to do, and I will never, never give up on looking for Crystal or find justice for her and Tommy,” Sherry Ballard said.

If you have any information in either case, call Kentucky State Police or the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Stories:

Kentucky State Police quiet on Tommy Ballard death investigation, but confident in solving case

Sherry Ballard says her husband was being followed leading up to his death

DETECTIVE: 'Crime' involving Crystal Rogers believed to have happened at Houck farm

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.