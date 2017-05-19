Flash flooding prompts water rescues in Washington County, India - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flash flooding prompts water rescues in Washington County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency after heavy rain hit the area Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department.  

A number of water rescues are underway in the area as high water covers several roads.

Indiana State Police said officers are blocking State Road 56 at Heritage Road, just east of Salem. There is no word on any reported injuries at this time. 

The sheriff's department said they are concerned about additional rain coming into the area Friday night. 

Residents are advised to stay home and avoid roadways. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

