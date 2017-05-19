Louisville woman appears high before a judge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman appears high before a judge

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Liana Hibbard could be seen sweating, rocking back and forth and crying. She was appearing in District Judge Stephanie Burke's courtroom last week to answer to meth charges. 

"You know, I have a past with selling and using, OK?" Hibbard told the judge.

"I'm concerned about your safety," Burke responded. "I can not ethically let you walk out of here if I believe that you are impaired."

According to the arrest report, after the hearing when officers searched Hibbard, they found needles, a balloon and crystal meth in her purse. 

She's facing additional charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.