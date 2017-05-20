Singer-actress Cher celebrates 71st birthday Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Singer-actress Cher celebrates 71st birthday Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pop culture icon Cher is celebrating her 71st birthday on Saturday.

She first soared to fame back in the 1960's alongside her former husband, the late Sonny Bono. The pair hit the top of the music charts with a string of hits, including the classic "I Got You Babe."

Cher was a fixture on television in the 1970's in multiple sketch-variety series, including the "Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour."

In the 1980's, Cher turned her talents toward feature films, appearing in several critically-acclaimed movies including "Silkwood," "Mask," and her Oscar-winning turn in "Moonstruck."

In the late 1990's, she scored the biggest music hit of her career with the dance smash "Believe," which brought Cher her first-ever Grammy Award.

She's is currently appearing in a residency concert series titled "Classic Cher," which includes shows in both Las Vegas and Washington D.C. 

