Overturned semi shuts down portion of Dixie Highway in Shively - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Overturned semi shuts down portion of Dixie Highway in Shively

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A MetroSafe supervisor confirms that the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway in Shively are shut down because of an overturned semi.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Dixie Highway and Herbert Avenue, just north of I-264.

A call about the accident was received Saturday just after 10:30 a.m.

Shively Police tell WDRB that coal was spilled onto the roadway and the area will be closed for at least an hour, while the coal is cleaned up.

MetroSafe says two people were taken to the hospital, but it's not clear if both people were inside the semi. There's no word on the victims' condition.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.