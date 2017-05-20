Ohio bartender charged after serving alcohol to intoxicated woman later killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio bartender is in trouble with the law after authorities say he served alcohol to an intoxicated woman who was later killed in a car crash.

Fox 8 reports that 39-year-old Michael Carter was charged Thursday in connection with a crash that killed 38-year-old Amanda Milburn on January 20. Carter faces a charge of selling and/or furnishing beer to an intoxicated person.

Carter is a bartender at JNG Grill, located in New Philadelphia, Ohio, which is about 70 miles south of Cleveland.

He says he did nothing wrong. "I've been doing this job for fifteen plus years and I do take it seriously. This is a local bar that we do look out for people," Carter said.

Officials from the Ohio Investigative Unit, which enforces state liquor laws, say it was discovered that Milburn had been drinking at the JNG Grill.

"Our investigation substantiated the charges that we filed in court," said George Pitre, Agent in Charge with the Ohio Investigative Unit. "In Ohio, it's against the law to serve alcohol, whether sale or furnish alcohol to anyone that's intoxicated and it's on the employees, the servers to be able to detect that. There's training out there that's available to assist in that."

Carter is scheduled to appear in court on May 25. If he's convicted, Carter could receive up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

"I don't feel that in any way, myself or the bar did anything wrong and I am represented and I will be fighting the charge," Carter said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.