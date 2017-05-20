Cloud Computing wins 142nd Preakness Stakes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cloud Computing wins 142nd Preakness Stakes

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDRB) -- Cloud Computing has won the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course.

Kentucky Derby 143 winner Always Dreaming was the favorite going into Saturday's race. 

WDRB's Rick Bozich and Tom Lane are in Baltimore and will have a full report from Pimlico on WDRB News at 10 p.m.

The third race in the Triple Crown, the running of the Belmont Stakes, will take off on June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

