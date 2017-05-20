Roads reopen after blown transformer caused closures and delays - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Roads reopen after blown transformer caused closures and delays near Crescent Hill Saturday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heavy delays greeted drivers Saturday evening near Crescent Hill after a transformer blew and caused outages in the area.

MetroSafe said Peterson Avenue and Grinstead Drive would be shut down for several hours after the transformer blew and fell, taking several power lines down with it. 

LG&E tells WDRB a tree reportedly fell along with the wires, but crews worked to have the area reopen and returned to normal operations around 8 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported. 

