Youth violence prevention campaign centered around self-pride

KSP says death investigation could become homicide case when results come back from different tests they're running.

Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.

KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.

KentuckyOne Health plans to sell money-losing group of Louisville healthcare facilities by end of the year

When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.

The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.

The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville is taking a unique approach to preventing violence among young people.

“But it's in a different way than people would generally approach youth violence prevention,” said Monique Ingram, director of U of L’s Youth Violence Prevention Research Center (YVPRC).

It has to do with knowing who you are, the history of your culture and being proud of it. YVPRC and the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods are partnering to change the perception that violence in normal and accepted particularly among African American youth.

“One aspect is to cultivate positive racial identity. A lot of times for people, particularly this community, you don't see a lot of positivity as it relates to people who look like you,” Ingram said.

So the idea is to promote that pride in young people. In fact young people are a big part of shaping and molding the campaign.

The block party kickoff for the campaign was held in the Portland Neighborhood all day Saturday.

“We need it, there's not a lot for these kids to do out here. I grew up around this neighborhood so I know,” Leon Gerald said.

“This right here is for the little ones to see something besides tape, hearing sirens, hearing gunshots, seeing gunshots, seeing killings, just imagine that as a child,” said community activist George Fields.

The block party in the Russell neighborhood gave kids a chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a firetruck, play around on inflatable jungle gyms and take part in a dance party.

Some young girls, wise beyond their years, also took away a positive message from the block party kickoff.

“To enjoy life with everybody, and help the community and make the world a better place,” Jonice Reed said.

“Because we need to tell people who's watching the news that we're supposed to be helping the community,” Amya Maddox said.

The pride, peace, prevention campaign will continue for the next three years and is being funded by the CDC.

