Golden Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Hardin County woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Golden Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Hardin County woman

Posted: Updated:
Melissa Emerick Melissa Emerick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Hardin County woman.

Elizabethtown Police said 27-year-old Melissa Emerick was last seen at her home in the 100 block of College Street Road on Friday evening. 

Emerick is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light green shirt and green high-top tennis shoes.

According to a release, Emerick is a ward of the state and told her caregiver she was taking the trash out. 

A caregiver at the location told police Emerick was carrying two trash bags full of clothes when she walked out the door.

Police say Emerick then got into a red SUV, thought to have been a Dodge or a Chevrolet driven by an unknown white male with brown hair and a beard. 

The SUV was last seen heading north on U.S. 62. 

Emerick is an insulin dependent diabetic and needs to take insulin three times daily, which she left behind. 

If you see her or have any information, you're asked to call the Elizabethtown Police at 270-765-4125.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.