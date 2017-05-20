UPDATE: Police say missing 27-year-old Hardin County woman has b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police say missing 27-year-old Hardin County woman has been safely located

Posted: Updated:
Melissa Emerick Melissa Emerick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been canceled after a missing Hardin County woman has been safely located.

On Sunday morning, Elizabethtown Police Officer Virgil Willoughby that 27-year-old Melissa Emerick was found. Authorities did not say where Emerick was located.

A Golden Alert was issued after she had last been seen at her home in the 100 block of College Street Road on Friday evening. 

According to a release, Emerick is a ward of the state and told her caregiver she was taking the trash out.

