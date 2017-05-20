Man charged with murder in Pleasure Ridge Park shooting appears - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man charged with murder in Pleasure Ridge Park shooting appears in court

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man police say killed a man before shooting himself in the head appeared in court Saturday. 

Barry Barger was arraigned in on a murder charge after being arrested on Tuesday for killing a man in his living room on Ronan Drive.

Barger told officers he shot the man in the home and then shot himself.

Bond was initially set at $500,000. His next court appearance is set for May 31.

Related stories:

UPDATE | Police charge man with murder after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

UPDATE: 1 person dead after double shooting in PRP home

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.