Mighty Kindness Hoot promotes peace, love and friendship at Waterfront Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was all about love, joy, and friendship at the Waterfront Park Saturday for The Mighty Kindness Hoot.

The 'hoot' stands for Hootenanny and is a free community unity festival featuring musicians, activists and natural healers.

There were food trucks, local art, belly dancing and scavenger hunts for attendees.

The motto of those who attended the festival was to work for something, not just against, while protecting nature and the community.

"Just connecting to peace love and happiness that has been going on for ions. It's just expanded and it's beautiful and it's mighty, kinda," said Tara Buckler, who attended the event.

The festival began in 2008 as a way to spread the word about local farms and markets.

