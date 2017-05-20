Local Girl Scouts learn how to save lives, create overdose rescu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local Girl Scouts learn how to save lives, create overdose rescue kits

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girl Scouts in Bullitt County learned how to save lives Saturday in response to Kentucky's growing opioid problem.

The Bullitt Opiod Addiction Team, also known as BOAT, is creating overdose rescue kits.

The Girl Scouts gathered at the Mt. Washington City Park to help make the kits that include gloves, CPR masks, auto-injectors and resource materials.

The training helps troops meet their goals for volunteer hours while raising awareness about an epidemic in Kentucky.

"So we definitely need to help everybody understand this is something that is very valuable to have inside your home not just for an overdose of heroin or one of the other drugs but for those prescription drugs or somebody could get into or mess up as far as their dosage," former Kentucky Congresswoman Linda Belcher said. 

Organizers encourage overdose rescue training for anyone over eight years old.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.