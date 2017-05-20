Hooray for Heroes event honors military members and their famili - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hooray for Heroes event honors military members and their families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memorial Day is just over a week away but Saturday thousands of people honored those who have served and their families.

The annual Hooray for Heroes event honors active, reserve, and veteran military members.

Local businesses and civic groups in Radcliff, Kentucky, set up booths with games, prizes and giveaways.

Everything was free to military members, including lunch.

This year was a bit different, though, with the event focusing on the families of military members and the sacrifices they make as well.

"I think it's time to honor the spouses who make as many sacrifices as the people who do the fighting whether they're men who have military wives or wives who have military husbands," said Mayor and veteran, Mike Weaver.

The event was first started 12 years ago by the Radcliff Chamber of Commerce.

