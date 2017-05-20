Businesses damaged after tornado rolls through Madison, Indiana

In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.

Louisville Metro EMS is rallying around one of its own Sunday and is hoping to get the community's support.

Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

"I do believe that the culture and morale go hand in hand and they both have to be addressed right away.”

Marty Pollio checks in with Doss High junior Ja'Nae Jackson about her social studies project on Wednesday. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergency

Dozens of trees were uprooted and plenty of repairs were needed the day after the storm.

Officials say the child was believed to be in extreme danger.

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tornado rolled through Madison, Indiana, Saturday night, damaging area businesses.

Owners of the Ten Pin Bowling Alley say they were open during the storm, but their staff got people out safely and unharmed before the roof was blown off the building.

"We've got 25,000 square foot of roof laying on top of another building. When we first got here, we just thought it was going to be a couple spots on the roof leaking. Come to find out, it was the whole roof," Todd Wiseman said. "We're got to take it apart piece by piece ... had to have the electric company shut the power off so we could get up there."

According to the National Weather Service, the damage to the bowling alley and an area gas station was done not by a tornado, but by the straight line winds estimated at 100 miles per hour.

The NWS did confirm a tornado touch down a few miles north of the bowling alley, an EF-1 that ripped trees out of the ground and knocked down power lines, but no homes or buildings were damaged.

Closer to town, crews will likely be working for weeks to get things back to normal.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.

