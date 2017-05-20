Homes damaged, drivers stranded after storm rips through Madison - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Homes damaged, drivers stranded after storm rips through Madison, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A major storm ripped through Madison, Indiana, Saturday night, damaging homes and leaving drivers stranded.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tells WDRB the roof of the Ten Pin bowling alley collapsed on itself. 

The same happened to two other buildings in the area.

A number of trees and power lines are also down, and emergency crews are working to rescue drivers stranded in high water. 

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid being on the roads until high waters subside.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.